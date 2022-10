My 2degrees fiber went down at around 8.30 this morning. The Chorus outage map suggests that some or all of Johnsonville and Churton park is out, affecting "up to 50 people". Estimated time to resolve is one day, though I expect it will be faster as 2degrees tell me Chorus technicians are on site.



As of 9.30am looks like it's back. 50 minutes on hold for 2degrees tech support, must be a busy day.