Popped in to see my parents today, and found that they've been having numerous issues trying to get a new fibre connection via 2degrees sorted out, so I thought I would check here for some solutions.

One thing that I found confusing was that when he tries to log in to his "Your 2degrees" broadband account, he gets a "Too Many Sessions" error ("There is already an active Your 2degrees session for this account, please exit that session to begin another.")

I have no idea where this supposed session is - even if I try turning off all his devices and then logging in via my phone instead, I still get the "Too Many Sessions" error. I would have thought that an option to end the previous session would be an advantage on this page, but maybe not.

Any ideas on what would be causing this? I suggested they call the 0800 number but apparently they have already spent several hours on the phone to tech support and weren't keen on spending another hour on hold.

They are also expecting a "modem"? As there is already a Chorus fibre box, I would have assumed they would be receiving a router rather than a modem, but maybe that's just a naming issue. Not that they will necessarily be receiving that anyway - they currently have a copper wire phone, so the sales person sold them a C5 phone, which duly arrived. 2degrees then sent a message with the phone's tracking number saying "we see your modem has now arrived", so it's possible that nothing will now be sent as it has offically already "arrived".

There's also now a Chorus technician booked? There's already a fibre box installed, although currently they are on Vodafone cable - I hadn't expected a Chorus visit as the connection was tested when it was installed, but maybe that's standard because it's the first time it's being used?

They've definitely had communication issues with the helpdesk - multiple hours on hold, as well as being told by someone when they finally had a call answered that the account number they had from 2degrees needed more digits. They tried to figure out exactly what was required in addition to the account number that had been given, but that seemed to be beyond the communication skills of the helpdesk, and the call was ended.

Unsurprisingly, they've almost had enough of 2degrees even though they have yet to receive any service from them :)

TLDR:

1. Any ideas on the Your 2Degrees "Too Many Sessions" error?

2. Is a modem usually sent out with new orders?

3. As they already have dual-handset home wireless phones, is there any reason for them to keep the provided C5 phone?

4. Is a Chorus tech for a new connection normal, and would they be expecting the 2degrees modem to be here beforehand?