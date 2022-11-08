Not sure if its a 2 Degrees problem or not but since last week I am no longer receiving my 2FA text messages from PayPal on 2 Degrees

This was working last week (31/10/2022)

Since then I am not getting the 2FA messages from PayPal (short number 358)

Phone is unchanged (iPhone 12)

I have restarted my phone

Ive checked blocked contacts etc and the number is not blocked.

And before anyone asks text message is the only 2FA that PayPal offer (yes 2007 called they want their 2FA back...)

The PayPal/Apple forums seems to suggest carrier issue.

Any suggestions?