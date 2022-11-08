Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees fibre whangarei only 100mbs all otther providers 300mbs
lost247

12 posts

Geek


#302229 8-Nov-2022 17:54
Hi there

 

im having trouble understanding why 2degrees fiber is only 100mbs when around whangarei spark/vodafone etc have 300mbs for the same price.

 

I have called northpower and they have said that 300mbs has been available at our address since july.

 

Northpower say they have no agreement with 2degrees to cap it to 100mbs. 300 is available in my area

 

I just want fair 300mbs like all other providers.

 

asked 2degrees and they say its a mutual agreement between north power and 2degrees I just cant get anywhere.

 

anyone can help

 

thank you

 

 

Linux
9378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993614 8-Nov-2022 18:01
North Power charges more for a 300/100 profile on Fibre it was not a free upgrade like what Chorus did

So 2degrees needs to speak to North Power but expect a bigger invoice per month

lost247

12 posts

Geek


  #2993616 8-Nov-2022 18:07
that's annoying cause all other providers have 300mbs for the same price as 100mbs around whangarei.

 

thanks for your reply

 

also northpower guy said 100-300 upgrades are taking place and our place has been complete to 300MBS

 

I get multtible different answers from 2 degrees and northpower

Linux
9378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993617 8-Nov-2022 18:09
Things could of changed I helped out someone in Dargaville get the 300/100 sorted a staff member here on Geekzone sorted it



Linux
9378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993618 8-Nov-2022 18:10
And it is 300Mbps not 300MBPS

lost247

12 posts

Geek


  #2993619 8-Nov-2022 18:11
yeah i know just over simplifying it lol.

 

any clients with 2degrees?

Linux
9378 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993620 8-Nov-2022 18:12
Customers were not upgraded to 300/100 well not when I tried to sort it out the staff members at 2degrees kept telling me the same thing

lost247

12 posts

Geek


  #2993622 8-Nov-2022 18:15
yeah i think its kinda unfair 

 

i did a job in middle know where waipu that had chorus that had 300

 

when whangarei city nup 100 

 

lol



CYaBro
3869 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2993637 8-Nov-2022 18:55
Customer of mine in Whangarei was still on 100Mbps with Voyager.

 

Just took a quick email to Voyager support to get it bumped up to 300Mbps at no extra cost. :)

