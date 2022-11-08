Hi there

im having trouble understanding why 2degrees fiber is only 100mbs when around whangarei spark/vodafone etc have 300mbs for the same price.

I have called northpower and they have said that 300mbs has been available at our address since july.

Northpower say they have no agreement with 2degrees to cap it to 100mbs. 300 is available in my area

I just want fair 300mbs like all other providers.

asked 2degrees and they say its a mutual agreement between north power and 2degrees I just cant get anywhere.

anyone can help

thank you