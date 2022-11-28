NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hey guys so my business is set to connect with 2D this Wednesday but havent received the modem. Found a spare old Asus router lying around so can use this temporary while I wait/find out why 2Degrees is not sending me modem.. Anyone know the 2Degrees business modem fibre settings?

P.S. I called 2D today and they said Modem was sent last Thursday but that's all the can see. They weren't able to obtain/provide me with tracking number. Was promise a call back at 5pm or so but no call back...So far this first time experience with 2Degrees business isn't going well.