NglButiLoveTechnolog

Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Does anyone know whats 2Degrees business modem fibre settings? Got a connection this wednesday but idk why 2D isn't sending me modem
Hey guys so my business is set to connect with 2D this Wednesday but havent received the modem. Found a spare old Asus router lying around so can use this temporary while I wait/find out why 2Degrees is not sending me modem.. Anyone know the 2Degrees business modem fibre settings? 

 

P.S. I called 2D today and they said Modem was sent last Thursday but that's all the can see. They weren't able to obtain/provide me with tracking number. Was promise a call back at 5pm or so but no call back...So far this first time experience with 2Degrees business isn't going well.  

The title of this thread is sooo long and 2degrees have advised you modem is sent but then you say you want to find out why they are not sending you a modem!

Linux: The title of this thread is sooo long and 2degrees have advised you modem is sent but then you say you want to find out why they are not sending you a modem!

 

apologies for the title being long and apologies for the English. English is my second language sorry. I will try and improve. Anyway i just want to know how come it hasn't arrive and i haven't got tracking number. If I dont have a modem by Wednesday, my store will not have internet unless I use my old Asus modem router which i dont know 2D business fibre settings? 

