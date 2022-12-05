Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Poor international performance - 2D Fibre
reticent

#302606 5-Dec-2022 21:32
Anyone noticed poor performance on 2Degrees fibre between around 8:20 - 9:30pm most evenings?

 

I stream a lot of media from the UK and France. Downloads crash to only a few hundred kilobytes a second. Speed tests on UK servers drop to only a few mb/s.

 

This is evident even to local stuff, I can see packet loss during these periods:

 

 

And it's been getting worse over the last week. Each spike has higher latency, and more packet loss.

 

 

Pretty pissed off about it - had the same thing a month or so ago and I signed up to a 12m contract. Looks like bandwidth contention.

 

Understand this could be things outside of 2D's control, but I'd also be surprised if this is something which affects everyone in NZ.

 

It's not a local issue either - this is wired network, no other users etc.

jnimmo
  #3006126 5-Dec-2022 22:58
I don’t have any evidence, but certainly have found TVNZ to be performing pretty poorly recently, shows streaming in low res etc.

