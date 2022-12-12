Hi All,
Anyone else noticed some funky routing with IPv6 vs. IPv4 (This started happening ~7:35am on the 09th of December), any other examples?
tracert akl.linetest.nz
Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 2406:e001:1:6801::1
2 2 ms 1 ms 2 ms 2406:e000:2801:27::1
3 18 ms 18 ms 17 ms 2402:4480:8002:1000::5:2
4 18 ms 18 ms 18 ms 2402:4480:8002:1000::5:1
5 * * * Request timed out.
6 * 97 ms * be3585.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com [2001:550:0:1000::9a36:2f1e]
7 * * * Request timed out.
8 143 ms 142 ms 143 ms 2402:4480:3::2a
9 223 ms 222 ms 250 ms 2001:668:0:2:ffff:0:5995:8c4d
10 * * ^C
ping akl.linetest.nz
Pinging akl.linetest.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms
Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms
Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms
Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms
Ping statistics for 2404:4408:5:2910::1:
Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
Minimum = 221ms, Maximum = 221ms, Average = 221ms
tracert -4 akl.linetest.nz
Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [101.98.9.197]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
2 6 ms 2 ms 4 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
3 2 ms 1 ms 2 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.217]
4 2 ms 5 ms 2 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.216]
5 14 ms 14 ms 14 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.9.197]
Trace complete.
ping -4 akl.linetest.nz
Pinging akl.linetest.nz [101.98.9.197] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=15ms TTL=56
Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56
Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56
Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56
Ping statistics for 101.98.9.197:
Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
Minimum = 14ms, Maximum = 15ms, Average = 14ms
Nick.