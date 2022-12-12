Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IPv6 vs. IPv4
Hi All,

 

Anyone else noticed some funky routing with IPv6 vs. IPv4 (This started happening ~7:35am on the 09th of December), any other examples?

 

 

tracert akl.linetest.nz  

 

Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  2406:e001:1:6801::1
  2     2 ms     1 ms     2 ms  2406:e000:2801:27::1
  3    18 ms    18 ms    17 ms  2402:4480:8002:1000::5:2
  4    18 ms    18 ms    18 ms  2402:4480:8002:1000::5:1
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *       97 ms     *     be3585.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com [2001:550:0:1000::9a36:2f1e]
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8   143 ms   142 ms   143 ms  2402:4480:3::2a
  9   223 ms   222 ms   250 ms  2001:668:0:2:ffff:0:5995:8c4d
 10     *        *     ^C

 

ping akl.linetest.nz

 

Pinging akl.linetest.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1] with 32 bytes of data:

 

Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms

 

Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms

 

Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms

 

Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms

 

 

 

Ping statistics for 2404:4408:5:2910::1:

 

    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),

 

Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:

 

    Minimum = 221ms, Maximum = 221ms, Average = 221ms

 

tracert -4 akl.linetest.nz

 

Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [101.98.9.197]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]
  2     6 ms     2 ms     4 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3     2 ms     1 ms     2 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.217]
  4     2 ms     5 ms     2 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.216]
  5    14 ms    14 ms    14 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.9.197]

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

ping -4 akl.linetest.nz

 

 

 

Pinging akl.linetest.nz [101.98.9.197] with 32 bytes of data:

 

Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=15ms TTL=56

 

Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56

 

Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56

 

Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56

 

 

 

Ping statistics for 101.98.9.197:

 

    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),

 

Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:

 

    Minimum = 14ms, Maximum = 15ms, Average = 14ms

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Working fine for me on both v4 and v6 Slingshot UFB Manukau.

 

PS C:\Users\james> TRACERT.EXE akl.linetest.nz

 

Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     6 ms     5 ms     5 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:17a5:ac00::]
  2     8 ms    10 ms     6 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::2f]
  3    13 ms     7 ms     7 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1]

 

Trace complete.

 

PS C:\Users\james> TRACERT.EXE -4 akl.linetest.nz

 

Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [101.98.9.197]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     5 ms     4 ms     3 ms  router.lan [192.168.88.1]
  2    10 ms     9 ms    11 ms  v1.cpcak3-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.90]
  3     8 ms     8 ms     6 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.9.197]

 

Trace complete.

Nice thanks, looks like it's on the old 2degrees side, may also be isolated a BNG (subscriber termination) in a specific area also.

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Same result, 2deg fiber.



2 Degrees VDSL

 

 

 

TRACERT akl.linetest.nz

 

Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  fritz.box [2406:e003:c0c:1901:f2b0:14ff:feaa:e9dd]
  2    15 ms    15 ms    30 ms  2406:e003:c08::1
  3    15 ms    14 ms    15 ms  2402:4480:8002:1000::5:2
  4    15 ms    15 ms     *     2402:4480:8002:1000::5:1
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *      141 ms  2001:550:0:1000::9a36:588a
  8   141 ms   139 ms   139 ms  2402:4480:3::2a
  9   287 ms   220 ms   220 ms  2001:668:0:2:ffff:0:5995:8c4d
 10     *        *      221 ms  2001:668:0:3:ffff:2:0:136
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12   221 ms   221 ms   221 ms  2402:7800:110:516::22e
 13   222 ms   220 ms   221 ms  fd3c:daad:7385:102::41
 14   233 ms   232 ms   231 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1]

 

Trace complete.

