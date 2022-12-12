Hi All,

Anyone else noticed some funky routing with IPv6 vs. IPv4 (This started happening ~7:35am on the 09th of December), any other examples?

tracert akl.linetest.nz

Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 2406:e001:1:6801::1

2 2 ms 1 ms 2 ms 2406:e000:2801:27::1

3 18 ms 18 ms 17 ms 2402:4480:8002:1000::5:2

4 18 ms 18 ms 18 ms 2402:4480:8002:1000::5:1

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 * 97 ms * be3585.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com [2001:550:0:1000::9a36:2f1e]

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 143 ms 142 ms 143 ms 2402:4480:3::2a

9 223 ms 222 ms 250 ms 2001:668:0:2:ffff:0:5995:8c4d

10 * * ^C

ping akl.linetest.nz

Pinging akl.linetest.nz [2404:4408:5:2910::1] with 32 bytes of data:

Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms

Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms

Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms

Reply from 2404:4408:5:2910::1: time=221ms

Ping statistics for 2404:4408:5:2910::1:

Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),

Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:

Minimum = 221ms, Maximum = 221ms, Average = 221ms

tracert -4 akl.linetest.nz

Tracing route to akl.linetest.nz [101.98.9.197]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms thenet01.thenet.gen.nz [192.168.0.1]

2 6 ms 2 ms 4 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]

3 2 ms 1 ms 2 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.217]

4 2 ms 5 ms 2 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.216]

5 14 ms 14 ms 14 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.9.197]

Trace complete.

ping -4 akl.linetest.nz

Pinging akl.linetest.nz [101.98.9.197] with 32 bytes of data:

Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=15ms TTL=56

Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56

Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56

Reply from 101.98.9.197: bytes=32 time=14ms TTL=56

Ping statistics for 101.98.9.197:

Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),

Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:

Minimum = 14ms, Maximum = 15ms, Average = 14ms

Nick.