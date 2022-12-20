Morning all
We were recently supplied a data logging system (from Canada) that requires a mobile static ip address. It used a Teltonika rut240 port forwarded to the data logger. The user has software to communicate with the logger and download readings.
Our 2degrees account rep told us that static ips are not available and we’d have to sign up to an additional plan - a wireless internet connection.
Having read through the forums about cgnat - if we went with the wireless internet connection, would we be able to port forward? We had a play with ddns, but couldn’t get it working.
What are our other options to connect here?
Thanks for your help