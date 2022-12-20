Hi, I believe, but not 100% that their wireless internet plans do have public IP's (which is what you want), but maybe you are not making the most of the router you have. Where exactly does the user software reside, is it an application in the cloud, or is it an app that the user runs at their office and it needs to reach out to the remote logger, the latter I suspect it is.

If it is the latter the Teltonika (which I have not used specfically but have read up on) supports a myriad of VPN solutions that will happily work from behind CG-NAT, its just a matter of you engineering a working solution.

Cyril