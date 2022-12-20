Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Port forwarding 2Degrees
#302778 20-Dec-2022 07:58
Morning all

We were recently supplied a data logging system (from Canada) that requires a mobile static ip address. It used a Teltonika rut240 port forwarded to the data logger. The user has software to communicate with the logger and download readings.

Our 2degrees account rep told us that static ips are not available and we’d have to sign up to an additional plan - a wireless internet connection.

Having read through the forums about cgnat - if we went with the wireless internet connection, would we be able to port forward? We had a play with ddns, but couldn’t get it working.

What are our other options to connect here?

Thanks for your help

  #3012146 20-Dec-2022 08:07
At a basic level, CGNAT, no. There are various work arounds with varying results.

 

 

 

Long as they can provide a proper static on a wireless connection, then yes, should work fine on that instead.

 

 




  #3012148 20-Dec-2022 08:08
Hi, I believe, but not 100% that their wireless internet plans do have public IP's (which is what you want), but maybe you are not making the most of the router you have. Where exactly does the user software reside, is it an application in the cloud, or is it an app that the user runs at their office and it needs to reach out to the remote logger, the latter I suspect it is.

 

If it is the latter the Teltonika (which I have not used specfically but have read up on) supports a myriad of VPN solutions that will happily work from behind CG-NAT, its just a matter of you engineering a working solution.

 

Cyril

  #3012150 20-Dec-2022 08:21
If you have a 2degrees mobile plan (not WBB) then you can use the 'direct' APN to get a public IP address instead of a CGNAT. However, it will not be a static IP. We don't offer static IPs on retail mobile plans.




