Moving to Australia but keeping NZ number for 2FA
#302856 28-Dec-2022 23:10
Hi all,

 

I'm going to be moving to Australia next year and trying to figure out the best way to keep my NZ number for around 6 months to ensure the 2FA texts still get thru to me for banks and other logins.

 

I currently have a 2Degrees Prepay plan and was considering getting an Australian eSim and retain the 2Degrees Sim card in my iPhone.

 

If I turn off the data roaming on the 2Degrees Sim card – would *receiving* TXT messages trigger the daily roaming charge or could i keep the number alive for a couple of months as i transition to the australian number.

 

 

 

Thanks!

  #3014849 28-Dec-2022 23:13
Use WiFi calling for the incoming SMS keep handset in flight mode and enable Wi-Fi

  #3014850 28-Dec-2022 23:20
I highly recommend using app-based MFA rather than SMS.

  #3014852 28-Dec-2022 23:24
My wife and I have kept our NZ numbers for the last 4 1/2 years of living overseas. We ported them to skinny which requires I top up once a year to keep them active. $10 a year is cheap to keep them alive.

SMS is charged at nz rates. Only calls and data attract roaming charges.



  #3014853 28-Dec-2022 23:25
networkn:

I highly recommend using app-based MFA rather than SMS.



Fine if you can do that but not all banks support app based TFA. Certainly the hillbilly TSB doesn’t.

  #3014854 28-Dec-2022 23:25
Handle9: My wife and I have kept our NZ numbers for the last 4 1/2 years of living overseas. We ported them to skinny which requires I top up once a year to keep them active. $10 a year is cheap to keep them alive.


Same as 2degrees but SparkNZ does not do SMS over WiFi calling

  #3014855 28-Dec-2022 23:30
Linux:
Handle9: My wife and I have kept our NZ numbers for the last 4 1/2 years of living overseas. We ported them to skinny which requires I top up once a year to keep them active. $10 a year is cheap to keep them alive.


Same as 2degrees but SparkNZ does not do SMS over WiFi calling


Who cares about wifi calling in that situation? Receiving an sms is free.

  #3014856 28-Dec-2022 23:33
@handle9 Cause if someone calls your mobile number then you pay for the incoming call if all services go over WiFi calling then no roaming costs!



  #3014857 28-Dec-2022 23:45
Handle9:

Fine if you can do that but not all banks support app based TFA. Certainly the hillbilly TSB doesn’t.

 

I can speak for ANZ that overseas SMS is supported for Onlinecode however you need to contact them to set this up.

 

Most other companies who require SMS based TFA do support international numbers but if there is an app based option for 2FA I'd recommend this always over SMS. Only use SMS if there are absolutely no other options.





