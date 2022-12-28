Hi all,

I'm going to be moving to Australia next year and trying to figure out the best way to keep my NZ number for around 6 months to ensure the 2FA texts still get thru to me for banks and other logins.

I currently have a 2Degrees Prepay plan and was considering getting an Australian eSim and retain the 2Degrees Sim card in my iPhone.

If I turn off the data roaming on the 2Degrees Sim card – would *receiving* TXT messages trigger the daily roaming charge or could i keep the number alive for a couple of months as i transition to the australian number.

Thanks!