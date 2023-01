Hi Space,

All appear to be online (up) https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=Local, There was a change (i suspect a fault, that has increased the latency to the US based DNS server) as per the graph.

How are you testing queries and to where, and do you have examples of refused? It's possible if you've been allocated another static and all are refusing that you may have been allocated one that is already allocated, but the testing below might provide some insight

C:

slookup -server www.trademe.co.nz 111.69.69.68

*** Invalid option: server

Server: resolver01.2degrees.nz

Address: 111.69.69.68

Non-authoritative answer:

Name: www.trademe.co.nz

Addresses: 151.101.130.137

151.101.194.137

151.101.66.137

151.101.2.137