I just wanted to quickly check my thinking here...

I'm planning to switch from 2Degrees to Orcon. I sent a message to 2Degrees asking for a new deal now that my fixed term is up, and quoting a better deal from Orcon. I've had no response after a week, so I think I'll just up-sticks and switch to Orcon.

I'm billed a month in advance, like most places I guess, which means I'm paid up until 17 February. Does that mean I can set a connection date with Orcon for, say 16 February, and avoid any further charges from 2Degrees? It makes sense to me, but I wanted to check in case I've understood that wrong.