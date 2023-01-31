If you are still like me and rocking the 7490s there is a lab version available if you want to try.

This version includes Wireguard VPN and a number of other changes.

Have had installed for a day or so and have noticed the following, new UI is better in in my opinion, more streamlined and UI speed is a little better for me but YMMV.

Have noticed better performance and connection in Mesh but again YMMV.

Still working up the courage to try out Wireguard as it means all devices are deleted and you have to start from scratch adding plus rules etc, maybe something I'll do this weekend.

Release notes and lab version can be seen/downloaded from FRITZ! Lab | Fresh from development | AVM International