Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees no longer using PPPoE?
corksta

2354 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#303395 7-Feb-2023 19:12
Send private message

2degrees’ support pages for using your own modem with fibre now say to use DHCP whereas it used to be PPPoE, obviously related to the merger. 

 

It doesn’t work for me if I try to change mine to DHCP, so will it become dual stack or will everyone be moved over to using DHCP? Can anyone else change to DHCP?

 

 

 

I tried changing because using DHCP on my Amplifi Alien system, on previous ISPs, gives better performance than PPPoE, but I think I might have read somewhere in the past that that is typical with using DHCP over PPPoE anyway. 




2020 M1 MacBook Air (Space Grey) | 2021 M1 iPad Pro 11" (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular (Green)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

Create new topic
skewt
677 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3033067 7-Feb-2023 20:07
Send private message quote this post

My understanding is they are currently running two networks, the existing 2degrees network and the new vocus one

 

DHCP only works on the new signups/vocus connections, unsure if you can request to switch your account over to the vocus side

 

 

 

I also see the new network comes with port filtering,
Port Filtering | 2degrees

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 