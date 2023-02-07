2degrees’ support pages for using your own modem with fibre now say to use DHCP whereas it used to be PPPoE, obviously related to the merger.





It doesn’t work for me if I try to change mine to DHCP, so will it become dual stack or will everyone be moved over to using DHCP? Can anyone else change to DHCP?

I tried changing because using DHCP on my Amplifi Alien system, on previous ISPs, gives better performance than PPPoE, but I think I might have read somewhere in the past that that is typical with using DHCP over PPPoE anyway.