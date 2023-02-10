I don’t normally ask her, but would appreciate some help from someone at 2°.



Since my 12 month old Broadband contract ended. I’ve had difficulty getting things back to where they were.

I managed to speak to someone who said they would fix it credit account et cetera but it hasn’t happened.



The renewed the contract, but no credit, then I couldn’t access the app. The CSR IN the shop suggested I log in via a browser, that didn’t work either as it doesn’t recognise my email address.

I sent an email and got a reply after a week, unfortunately asked me about six questions to verify who I was but two of the questions necessitated me accessing my account which I couldn’t do.

I’ve tried calling the helpline every day this week and gave up. Today was the last straw I thought I’d call early, but after 45 minutes on hold suddenly n the call failed.

I’d appreciate some help. I know there are some 2° people here who monitor the forums.



Tia