I don’t normally ask her, but would appreciate some help from someone at 2°.
Since my 12 month old Broadband contract ended. I’ve had difficulty getting things back to where they were.
I managed to speak to someone who said they would fix it credit account et cetera but it hasn’t happened.
The renewed the contract, but no credit, then I couldn’t access the app. The CSR IN the shop suggested I log in via a browser, that didn’t work either as it doesn’t recognise my email address.
I sent an email and got a reply after a week, unfortunately asked me about six questions to verify who I was but two of the questions necessitated me accessing my account which I couldn’t do.
I’ve tried calling the helpline every day this week and gave up. Today was the last straw I thought I’d call early, but after 45 minutes on hold suddenly n the call failed.
I’d appreciate some help. I know there are some 2° people here who monitor the forums.
Tia