Not eligible for Orbi due to "being on a different system" - What system is that?
#303448 11-Feb-2023 10:31
I re-signed to a 12 month term recently. I've been with 2D for many years and am on their standard 300/100 plan.

 

When I enquired about the Orbi, I was told I'm only eligible for a 7530 rental with my new resign (I'm currently using a 7490 so not really worth it to change but would like a mesh system if it's being offered).

 

I was told: "For your modem, we cannot offer the leased Orbi modem for you with the new 12 month term contract.  This can only be a Fritzbox modem (a 7530), at the moment.   As currently, the orbi modem is being used on a different system than the one that your account is based on.  We can only offer the fritzbox modem for you, at the moment."

 

What "different system" would they be talking about?

 

I thought perhaps it was because I'm not on Gigabit, but they're offering the Orbi rental to new customers on the 300/100 plan also so...

  #3034913 11-Feb-2023 10:34
Interesting to see what the answer is I have used my Orbi with 3 different modems and isps and it works fine

  #3034915 11-Feb-2023 10:44
2degrees recently merged with Vocus/Orcon. My understanding is that the 'legacy' network is derived from Snap, using the Fritzbox and PPPoE. New customers are connected to the Vocus back end, with a DHCP connection and get the Orbi. Might be wrong there, though. And they could probably arrange to move you from one to the other unless a static IP is involved.


