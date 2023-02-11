I re-signed to a 12 month term recently. I've been with 2D for many years and am on their standard 300/100 plan.

When I enquired about the Orbi, I was told I'm only eligible for a 7530 rental with my new resign (I'm currently using a 7490 so not really worth it to change but would like a mesh system if it's being offered).

I was told: "For your modem, we cannot offer the leased Orbi modem for you with the new 12 month term contract. This can only be a Fritzbox modem (a 7530), at the moment. As currently, the orbi modem is being used on a different system than the one that your account is based on. We can only offer the fritzbox modem for you, at the moment."

What "different system" would they be talking about?

I thought perhaps it was because I'm not on Gigabit, but they're offering the Orbi rental to new customers on the 300/100 plan also so...