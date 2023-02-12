Hi, I recently signed up to 2D via a broadbandcompare offer ~Jan 18th to transfer Feb 20th. I received an email saying my connection date had been booked on for Feb 20th. My understanding is my existing ISP(Spark) should be notified about the request so they know to end service on their end. I have given them 30 days notice as my contract requires it.

2D says 'In regards to the transfer order, I can see that this has indeed been placed as a transfer using the account number xxxxxxx(Spark acc)'

Spark says 'I'm not seeing interaction notes recorded about your new service provider's request to take over the fibre broadband. You'll have to contact your new service provider to follow up your request to transfer'

So whats going on, do I wait until the 20th and see if it switches over fine or follow up further with both providers?