After a long period overseas I came back a few years ago and signed up with Skinny because when I left NZ Telecom's coverage was the best in remote areas. I've found that might no longer be the case. There are numerous areas with no coverage along state highways in the top of the south (the turnoff to Mapua and Wakapuaka being just two examples). It's worse in the backcountry where friends with Vodafone and 2 Degrees often have signal and I don't.

So I'm thinking about switching to 2Degrees. Curious to know what other's experience is in remote areas — is Spark lagging behind now?

It's just a question of when I switch. I have an iPhone X and will upgrade to the new iPhone when its released. Do 2Degrees have offers to port over to them when the iPhones are released? I seem to recall they do, but I may be imagining it.