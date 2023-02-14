Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Will (probably) switch from Skinny, but when?

sqw

sqw

14 posts

Geek


#303490 14-Feb-2023 10:18
Send private message

After a long period overseas I came back a few years ago and signed up with Skinny because when I left NZ Telecom's coverage was the best in remote areas. I've found that might no longer be the case. There are numerous areas with no coverage along state highways in the top of the south (the turnoff to Mapua and Wakapuaka being just two examples). It's worse in the backcountry where friends with Vodafone and 2 Degrees often have signal and I don't. 

 

So I'm thinking about switching to 2Degrees. Curious to know what other's experience is in remote areas — is Spark lagging behind now?

 

It's just a question of when I switch. I have an iPhone X and will upgrade to the new iPhone when its released. Do 2Degrees have offers to port over to them when the iPhones are released? I seem to recall they do, but I may be imagining it. 

Create new topic
shk292
2516 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3036296 14-Feb-2023 10:27
Send private message quote this post

I've been on Spark for several years and have found the coverage generally to be at least as good as the other networks (I have family members on 2D and previously had a work phone on VF).  The only notable exception to this I've noticed is Great Barrier Island, where Spark coverage is virtually non-existent.  I did some touring in northern SI last year and didn't notice significant shortfalls in Spark coverage but was only there for a week

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 