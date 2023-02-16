Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Any other existing customers have trouble getting hold of 2degrees customer service?
#303523 16-Feb-2023 11:09
Just wondering if this is a typical experience. We want to cancel our landline. Have been on hold twice for about an hour each time, currently on hold again now. Have sent two emails, one last Saturday and then on Monday in case weekend comms weren't attended. No reply to the request so far except for the automated 'we have received your email'.

 

I'm guessing they're busy because of all the issues in the North Island at the moment maybe? It'd be great if the hold service gave some indication of likely wait times - bit frustrating. But this might not be typical for 2degrees. We've been with them a couple years but never had to change anything on our account until now so never had to get hold of them before.

  #3037493 16-Feb-2023 11:19
Existing thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=302418

 

And also given what has happened up north they've likely got some customer reps currently displaced, without power, without broadband or looking after loved ones.




