Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Forwarding UDP ports on FritzBox

#303527 16-Feb-2023 12:40
Been running selfhosted servers etc for a number of years now, no issues really until now....  on 2D with static IP and the 2DM FritzBox.

 

Everything running fine except a new server I'm wanting to put online - it uses UDP only. So I have enabled forwarding the required ports etc but for some reason noone can connect. Been chatting with the devs and they cant see anything wrong on the server side of things via the logs. 

 

Anyone else run UDP only servers on a Fritz and encountered any issues like this ?

 

 




  #3037554 16-Feb-2023 12:55
Just remember - port forwarding does open up your network. I'm just remembering the time you had a server compromised.

 

But it is honestly as simple as opening it up via Permit Access just like how you forward TCP. If you have been migrated over to the Vocus network then you'll also have Port Filtering: https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/troubleshooting/port-filtering

 

In your Fritz!Box logs you can see if you've been migrated by either the broadband PoP showing "SNAP-xx" (meaning you're on the old 2degrees network) else a Vocus broadband PoP:

 




  #3037621 16-Feb-2023 13:48
LOL, that time I had issues was due to an update changing a SMTP relay setting on the hMail server back to default :D Youve got a good memory ;)

 

Yeah, used the Permit Access to open them up, but anytime anyone tries to connect, just gives server not responding message. Yet server responding fine on LAN.

 

If I have no joy, no biggie, will get someone else to host it (hopefully) :)  Might even fire up another PC just to test it with to ensure its not a Windows issue.

 

 




  #3037622 16-Feb-2023 13:51
You ensured it is opened up in Windows Firewall? :)

 

 

Make sure both are ticked for the service you're opening up.




