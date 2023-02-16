Been running selfhosted servers etc for a number of years now, no issues really until now.... on 2D with static IP and the 2DM FritzBox.

Everything running fine except a new server I'm wanting to put online - it uses UDP only. So I have enabled forwarding the required ports etc but for some reason noone can connect. Been chatting with the devs and they cant see anything wrong on the server side of things via the logs.

Anyone else run UDP only servers on a Fritz and encountered any issues like this ?