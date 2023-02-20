Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Is my Mikrotik setup safe
tardtasticx

3034 posts

Uber Geek


#303590 20-Feb-2023 22:36
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I've been using the supplied Fritzbox from 2degrees to sit between our ONT and the rest of our network since we joined 2degrees about 5 years ago. Been a great box but today it just turned off and won't come back on.
Can't get through to the Helpdesk so will just deal with that later this week but in the meantime I've dug out an old Mikrotik to use (from the old TrueNet thing if anyone remembers that).

 

It's the first time I've setup this as my primary router so would love to do a sanity check if someone wouldn't mind?
I've followed this guide as best I could - fab guide btw michaelmurfy - some steps have changed or are different from the version I'm on. 

 

The main reason that makes me doubt myself is I punched in the 'local' ip given over pppoe into my browser and got to my Mikrotik login page, I never tested this before swapping to the Mikrotik so I don't know if this is expected. I suspect it's intended since its probably treating my request as a local request. 

 

- Version: RouterOS v6.43.8 (stable)
- Network: 2degrees Fibre in Auckland 300/100 plan
- IP: Non-static, whatever 2degrees gives which at the moment is CGNAT 100.68.0.x

 

Interfaces:

 

  • VLAN: 2degrees_vlan1
  • Bridge: bridgeLocal
  • PPPoE Client: pppoe-out1

Interface List:

 

  • LAN: wlan1 and bridgeLocal
  • WAN pppoe-out1

ip firewall nat print

 

  • 0 chain=srcnat action=masquerade out-interface-list=WAN
  • 1 chain=srcnat action=masquerade out-interface-list=WAN  

ip firewall filter print

 

  • 0 chain=input action=accept protocol=icmp
  • 1 chain=input action=accept connection-state=established  
  • 2 chain=input action=accept connection-state=related
  • 3 chain=input action=drop in-interface-list=WAN log=no log-prefix=""  

 

 

Many thanks in advance and if there's something I've left out let me know.

Create new topic
nztim
2560 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3039800 20-Feb-2023 23:40
Send private message quote this post

Its safe by the virtue of been behind CG-NAT

Disable MAC discovery Mac Winbox

I also tighten deny firewall rules to all interfaces not just the WAN but that is just me




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
fe31nz
915 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3039849 21-Feb-2023 00:06
Send private message quote this post

You seem to be ignoring IPv6 which 2Degrees provides to everyone.  If that is OK for the moment, make sure the Mikrotik has IPv6 disabled.  Otherwise you will need to create an appropriate firewall for IPv6, as there is no NAT on IPv6 to prevent incoming connections.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 