tardtasticx

Hi all,

I've been using the supplied Fritzbox from 2degrees to sit between our ONT and the rest of our network since we joined 2degrees about 5 years ago. Been a great box but today it just turned off and won't come back on.

Can't get through to the Helpdesk so will just deal with that later this week but in the meantime I've dug out an old Mikrotik to use (from the old TrueNet thing if anyone remembers that).

It's the first time I've setup this as my primary router so would love to do a sanity check if someone wouldn't mind?

I've followed this guide as best I could - fab guide btw michaelmurfy - some steps have changed or are different from the version I'm on.

The main reason that makes me doubt myself is I punched in the 'local' ip given over pppoe into my browser and got to my Mikrotik login page, I never tested this before swapping to the Mikrotik so I don't know if this is expected. I suspect it's intended since its probably treating my request as a local request.

- Version: RouterOS v6.43.8 (stable)

- Network: 2degrees Fibre in Auckland 300/100 plan

- IP: Non-static, whatever 2degrees gives which at the moment is CGNAT 100.68.0.x

Interfaces:

VLAN: 2degrees_vlan1

Bridge: bridgeLocal

PPPoE Client: pppoe-out1

Interface List:

LAN: wlan1 and bridgeLocal

WAN pppoe-out1

ip firewall nat print

0 chain=srcnat action=masquerade out-interface-list=WAN

1 chain=srcnat action=masquerade out-interface-list=WAN

ip firewall filter print

0 chain=input action=accept protocol=icmp

1 chain=input action=accept connection-state=established

2 chain=input action=accept connection-state=related

3 chain=input action=drop in-interface-list=WAN log=no log-prefix=""

Many thanks in advance and if there's something I've left out let me know.