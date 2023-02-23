Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Very slow internet speed - Two active sessions?
#303617 23-Feb-2023 09:39
Hi all,

 

I'm on the regular Fibre plan with 2d (300/100) and it was working perfectly ever since joining last year and overall I was very impressed with the service. Some network repairs were made as a result of the cyclone and it's turned to custard ever since then.

 

For the past 5 days my internet has been extremely slow, consistently getting around 0.2mbps-5mbps down, however upload speeds remain normal at 90-95mbps. All testing done was using the Speedtest app, brand new Cat6 ethernet cables on multiple Windows devices with an ASUS RT-AC68U gigabit router, I've also tried an old generic NetComm modem I had from my previous ISP - getting very similar results either way.

 

I've called customer care and after a few attempts I finally got through to someone who told me he can see two active sessions on my line which may be causing the loss of speeds. He advised me to power cycle my ONT/modem and things should sort themselves out which it didn't. I called again and explained it didn't work and he told me someone would look into it, this was on Tuesday and I haven't heard anything since. Does anyone know what's going on here? What causes two active sessions and would that be causing the low speeds? I'm a newbie when it comes to networking so any insight would be appreciated.

Thanks

  #3040766 23-Feb-2023 09:57
Two active sessions ? Can that even happen....

 

Regarding the power cycle, did you literally just power off then on again ? If so, power off again and leave it off for about 10minutes......  that will ensure its gone offline. 

 

If still crap, and they still say two sessions are on it, turn off your ONT while on the phone to them and see what happens - I'd not even tell them youve turned it off.....

 

 




  #3040770 23-Feb-2023 10:06
The customer care agent I talked to on Tuesday told me to leave everything powered down for atleast 20 minutes, which I did and it didn't work. I also tried yesterday for about 2 hours but the issue still remains. He also had me turn the ONT off whilst on the phone and could see it go offline.

  #3040808 23-Feb-2023 11:13
Go back to them and persist..... you cant do anything from your end if theyre seeing 2 connections. 




