Hi all,





I'm on the regular Fibre plan with 2d (300/100) and it was working perfectly ever since joining last year and overall I was very impressed with the service. Some network repairs were made as a result of the cyclone and it's turned to custard ever since then.

For the past 5 days my internet has been extremely slow, consistently getting around 0.2mbps-5mbps down, however upload speeds remain normal at 90-95mbps. All testing done was using the Speedtest app, brand new Cat6 ethernet cables on multiple Windows devices with an ASUS RT-AC68U gigabit router, I've also tried an old generic NetComm modem I had from my previous ISP - getting very similar results either way.

I've called customer care and after a few attempts I finally got through to someone who told me he can see two active sessions on my line which may be causing the loss of speeds. He advised me to power cycle my ONT/modem and things should sort themselves out which it didn't. I called again and explained it didn't work and he told me someone would look into it, this was on Tuesday and I haven't heard anything since. Does anyone know what's going on here? What causes two active sessions and would that be causing the low speeds? I'm a newbie when it comes to networking so any insight would be appreciated.



Thanks