Per title, has anyone got the Smart Modem (Arcadyan VRV9517) speaking slingshot IPv6?

Since there might be variance in configurations given the merger, this is with Slingshot as retailer and ipv4 in the 203.184.X.Y (dynamic-cpe-pool.callplus.net.nz) range via AS9790 Two Degress Mobile Limited (love the typo, its in the APNIC org description too), which was formerly the Vocus/Callplus ASN.

From what i can tell it's getting handed a DHCP6 lease but it's using a /64 prefix. It's hard to be certain but from other threads here I believe a /56 prefix is being used, can anyone confirm this?

If this is the case, it makes me wonder if the modem is using the wrong prefix and hardcoding a /64?

Here's what it looks like in the status (IP endings changed)

WAN Protocol: IPv6

Automatic WAN IP: 2404:4402:F00D:BEEF::1

Subnet Mask:

WAN Prefix: 2404:4402:F00D:BEEF::1/128

Assigned Prefix: 2404:4402:37BD:F00D::/64

Gateway: FE80::1A5B:FF:FEA0:592C

And clients get:

inet6 2404:4402:37bd:B19:CAFE:0F:BEEF:F00D prefixlen 64 autoconf secured

inet6 2404:4402:37bd:B19:1:5EE:BAD:C0DE prefixlen 64 autoconf temporary

I had a play around with the config by decrypting the config backup using this tool

https://gist.github.com/svbnet/9efc44917b08fdbe5105f9f707cfa918?permalink_comment_id=3863026#file-readme-md

This reveals the config with various /64s mentioned as prefix. I modified them all to 56 for a stab in the dark, re encrypted the config and successfully uploaded it, but it doesn't change.

ARC_LAN_0_IP6_GUAAddr=2404:4402:37BD:BEEF:F00D:CAFE:BEEF:F00D

ARC_LAN_0_IP6_GUAPrefix=2404:4402:37BD:F00D:0000:0000:0000:0000

ARC_LAN_0_IP6_GUAPrefixLen=64

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DHCP=on

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_Auto=1

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_Runtime1=

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_Runtime2=

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_RuntimeList=

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_StaticList=

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Domain=

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_EnableDelegate=1

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Gateway=fe80::1a5b:ff:fea0:592c

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_PreferredTime=600

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Prefix=2404:4402:F00D:BEEF::1

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_PrefixLen=128

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Proto=dhcp

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_RebindTime=480

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_RenewTime=300

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_SNTP=

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Stateless=1

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_StaticAddr=

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_StaticGateway=

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_StaticPrefixLen=64

ARC_WAN_100_IP6_ValidTime=600

ARC_WAN_100_Iface=eth0.10

ARC_WAN_100_Ifname=eth0.10