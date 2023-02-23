Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has anyone got Slingshot IPv6 working with Spark/Skinny Spark Modem? (Arcadyan VRV9517)
#303629 23-Feb-2023 22:36
Per title, has anyone got the Smart Modem (Arcadyan VRV9517) speaking slingshot IPv6?

 

Since there might be variance in configurations given the merger, this is with Slingshot as retailer and ipv4 in the 203.184.X.Y (dynamic-cpe-pool.callplus.net.nz) range via AS9790 Two Degress Mobile Limited (love the typo, its in the APNIC org description too), which was formerly the Vocus/Callplus ASN.

 

From what i can tell it's getting handed a DHCP6 lease but it's using a /64 prefix. It's hard to be certain but from other threads here I believe a /56 prefix is being used, can anyone confirm this?

 

If this is the case, it makes me wonder if the modem is using the wrong prefix and hardcoding a /64?

 

Here's what it looks like in the status (IP endings changed)

 

WAN Protocol:  IPv6
Automatic WAN IP:  2404:4402:F00D:BEEF::1
Subnet Mask: 
WAN Prefix:  2404:4402:F00D:BEEF::1/128
Assigned Prefix:  2404:4402:37BD:F00D::/64
Gateway:  FE80::1A5B:FF:FEA0:592C

 

And clients get:

 

inet6 2404:4402:37bd:B19:CAFE:0F:BEEF:F00D prefixlen 64 autoconf secured 
inet6 2404:4402:37bd:B19:1:5EE:BAD:C0DE prefixlen 64 autoconf temporary 

 

I had a play around with the config by decrypting the config backup using this tool

 

https://gist.github.com/svbnet/9efc44917b08fdbe5105f9f707cfa918?permalink_comment_id=3863026#file-readme-md

 

This reveals the config with various /64s mentioned as prefix. I modified them all to 56 for a stab in the dark, re encrypted the config and successfully uploaded it, but it doesn't change.

 

ARC_LAN_0_IP6_GUAAddr=2404:4402:37BD:BEEF:F00D:CAFE:BEEF:F00D
ARC_LAN_0_IP6_GUAPrefix=2404:4402:37BD:F00D:0000:0000:0000:0000
ARC_LAN_0_IP6_GUAPrefixLen=64  
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DHCP=on
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_Auto=1
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_Runtime1=
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_Runtime2=
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_RuntimeList=
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_DNS_StaticList=
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Domain=
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_EnableDelegate=1
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Gateway=fe80::1a5b:ff:fea0:592c
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_PreferredTime=600
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Prefix=2404:4402:F00D:BEEF::1
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_PrefixLen=128
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Proto=dhcp
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_RebindTime=480
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_RenewTime=300
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_SNTP=
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_Stateless=1
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_StaticAddr=
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_StaticGateway=
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_StaticPrefixLen=64
ARC_WAN_100_IP6_ValidTime=600
ARC_WAN_100_Iface=eth0.10
ARC_WAN_100_Ifname=eth0.10

fe31nz
  #3041140 23-Feb-2023 23:30
I could not find any mention of the Arcadyan VRV9517 have packet capture capability, unfortunately.  What I do on routers that can do packet capture is to get a capture of all the packets on the WAN port as it connects to the ONT and see exactly what is happening.  However, if you have a good Ethernet switch that has mirror port capability, you can put that between the ONT and the VRV9517 and use the mirror port to see all the packets.

