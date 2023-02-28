kiwijunglist

Hi

Is anyone else having issues with 2degrees in Wellington / near the hosptial?

I have a fairly new Galaxy S22 (Purchased from 2degrees ~6mo ago).

Over the last 2-3 weeks I am having frequent connection issues.

One part of the hospital that used to be good now is down to 1 bar or no reception, and I frequently get connection issues.

(eg. Call someone but the number isn't recognised, or the call goes through but I can't hear anyone, or the call goes through but then hangs up immediately)

Someone else in the hospital I know on 2degrees also seems to be having similar issues, but I think her connection issues are just in that particular part of the hospital (called transit lounge).

However I am also getting similar intermittent connection issues outside of the hospital and at home as well.

I'm wondering if the aerial in the phone might be bad or something?

It's quite problematic because I probably make about 40+ phone calls per day at work (cardiothoracic surgery, doctor).

Regards

Mike