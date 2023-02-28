Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2D wireless Broadband router disconnecting clients
Hi Team - I'm breaking my own rules here in that I'm asking questions about something I haven't witnessed myself. The client who has relayed it is above average technically speaking and we communicate pretty well as she's my sole point of contact for this customer of mine.

She and her mother both have 2 Degrees wireless 4G internet using the default supplied Huawei Router.

 

Both of them have had their ipads and iphones stop connecting to wifi. She said to get it to reconnect they have to reboot the IOS device - NOT the router.

 

That description made no sense to me at all but I'm wondering if it could be to do with the whole Private Wifi address option in the device and the router not coping with the number of registered devices it thinks its servicing.

 

Does anyone know with the "Random" Mac address non tracking feature how often it generates a new unique MAC address? Is it daily, each time it connects for a new session??

 

It seems weird that rebooting the device then makes it happily connect again - She said that if they try and reconnect without rebooting it says the password is wrong.

 

Has any body else seen any quirks with these 4G routers. I know some of the basic routers are dreadful eg 16 Client limits on some, many that don't retain any DHCP data after a reboot so if you reboot a router on a busy network without also restarting all clients you get IP address conflicts.

I've suggested she turn the Private Address feature off so their home networks to see if that makes any difference. I'd pop and take a look but I suspect I'd need to be there when it occurs for it to make any sense.

Hopefully someone reads my ramble and might twig something they've seen before??





I had the same problem with those modems. They lose connectivity to clients randomly if there are more than some number of them connected. If one of the ‘lost’ clients happens to be capable of packet capture you’ll see it getting non stop ICMP rejections.

It is unrelated to Apple private relay. It happened to my Windows PC.

Without wanting to go too far off the reservation I shall simply diplomatically suggest that Huawei B535 modems may not be a suitable solution for all situations.




SaltyNZ: I had the same problem with those modems. They lose connectivity to clients randomly if there are more than some number of them connected. If one of the ‘lost’ clients happens to be capable of packet capture you’ll see it getting non stop ICMP rejections.

It is unrelated to Apple private relay. It happened to my Windows PC.

Without wanting to go too far off the reservation I shall simply diplomatically suggest that Huawei B535 modems may not be a suitable solution for all situations.

 

The way it was described and knowing what I know about the user it sounded most like it was the device. Its interesting - I asked her to let me know what model they have as there is a B535 and a B535-933 listed on the 2D site and I wondered if it was a case of a new revision replacing a flawed model - She has sent me a photo and it is a B535-933 but its listed as a SOYEALINK made by SOYEA TECHNOLOGY - I wonder if this is a bit like Datsun/Nissan where Huawei have a different name they use in some markets due to some anti Huawei sentiment?? Then again I just noticed that on the website the B535 doesn't have a 2D logo so maybe the -933 is just a 2Degrees branded version.

Anyway I'll see if they are both the identical model and we'll see what I can find.

It does wreak a bit of flaky firmware.




For what it's worth, these are much better. But that is reflected in the price. Also note that it is technically not allowed to use the SIM in anything other than the supplied modem so I cannot recommend you do that.




mobiusnz:

 

Does anyone know with the "Random" Mac address non tracking feature how often it generates a new unique MAC address? Is it daily, each time it connects for a new session??

 

 

I *think* it is per SSID, so it will provide the same (random) MAC every time it connects to the same WiFi SSID. In other words, you shouldn't be seeing MAC address changes for those devices, you just won't see it's actual address. The idea is to stop tracking across muliple networks with data amalgamated from different sources.

RunningMan:

 

I *think* it is per SSID, so it will provide the same (random) MAC every time it connects to the same WiFi SSID. In other words, you shouldn't be seeing MAC address changes for those devices, you just won't see it's actual address. The idea is to stop tracking across muliple networks with data amalgamated from different sources.

 

 

 

 

Pretty sure it's every attach, or at least it rotates sometimes. I know this because back in the Bad Times when our DSL was flaky I really wanted to throttle stuff so everyone got an equally sucky experience but the iPhones and iPads kept changing their damn MACs.




