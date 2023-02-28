Hi Team - I'm breaking my own rules here in that I'm asking questions about something I haven't witnessed myself. The client who has relayed it is above average technically speaking and we communicate pretty well as she's my sole point of contact for this customer of mine.



She and her mother both have 2 Degrees wireless 4G internet using the default supplied Huawei Router.

Both of them have had their ipads and iphones stop connecting to wifi. She said to get it to reconnect they have to reboot the IOS device - NOT the router.

That description made no sense to me at all but I'm wondering if it could be to do with the whole Private Wifi address option in the device and the router not coping with the number of registered devices it thinks its servicing.

Does anyone know with the "Random" Mac address non tracking feature how often it generates a new unique MAC address? Is it daily, each time it connects for a new session??

It seems weird that rebooting the device then makes it happily connect again - She said that if they try and reconnect without rebooting it says the password is wrong.

Has any body else seen any quirks with these 4G routers. I know some of the basic routers are dreadful eg 16 Client limits on some, many that don't retain any DHCP data after a reboot so if you reboot a router on a busy network without also restarting all clients you get IP address conflicts.



I've suggested she turn the Private Address feature off so their home networks to see if that makes any difference. I'd pop and take a look but I suspect I'd need to be there when it occurs for it to make any sense.



Hopefully someone reads my ramble and might twig something they've seen before??