Ex Snap Customer Moved Away from 2D - Now 2D Want Fritbox Back
#303705 2-Mar-2023 13:45
Hi guys, originally I was a Snap customer, ADSL connection.  Some time between now and the 2D buy out I moved to a fibre connection.

 

 

 

I'm struggling to recall if Snap ever offered fibre, and if they did, did they offer a 12month term that would result in me owning the fritzbox.  Its an OG fritzbox 7490, grey and red colour scheme.

 

Alternatively, if 2D has ever offered something like that?

 

I've recently moved to Voyager for various tech reasons and I wasn't expecting 2D to ask for their Fritbox back.  Pretty sure its mine as a result of an old 12month contract.  Struggling to find this info though.

 

 

 

I'd expect 2D to already know all of this though.  Trying to avoid calling helpdesk, sounds like its a bit of a cluster.

 

Am I misremembering this? 

timmmay
  #3043895 2-Mar-2023 13:50
They generally rent them out at $0 per month rather than give them away, so asking for it back is normal and expected. It's only yours if you paid for it and have a receipt.

michaelmurfy
  #3043896 2-Mar-2023 13:52
Snap offered fibre and also "Router Rental" where the router remained property of them.

 

I had a router from back then but it is now long gone (it died) and I never requested a new one. My guess in my case if I ever moved off 2degrees I'll have to explain this to them. You could try too, but good luck getting through to their customer care to do so.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

SaltyNZ
  #3043947 2-Mar-2023 14:11
Yeah, I just sent my not-even-VDSL-capable Fritzbox back after about 10 years in the garage when I finally cancelled the copper after a storm killed it once and for all. I doubt they're going to do much with it but at least it means I don't have to dispose of it.




