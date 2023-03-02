Hi guys, originally I was a Snap customer, ADSL connection. Some time between now and the 2D buy out I moved to a fibre connection.

I'm struggling to recall if Snap ever offered fibre, and if they did, did they offer a 12month term that would result in me owning the fritzbox. Its an OG fritzbox 7490, grey and red colour scheme.

Alternatively, if 2D has ever offered something like that?

I've recently moved to Voyager for various tech reasons and I wasn't expecting 2D to ask for their Fritbox back. Pretty sure its mine as a result of an old 12month contract. Struggling to find this info though.

I'd expect 2D to already know all of this though. Trying to avoid calling helpdesk, sounds like its a bit of a cluster.

Am I misremembering this?