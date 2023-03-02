Any geeks working for 2degrees/Vocus in here? We've contacted customer support, but they don't care.

Recently got my brother to sign up for 2degrees, as I've had a great experience with them until now.

Any game we play is 150ms ping, and a tracert shows packets going through Sydney, Perth then Singapore before coming back to his IP, which is crazy because he lives 3km up the road from me.

Only difference is I'm an original 2degrees customer, and he's signed on since the Vocus merger and so is on the Vocus part of the network.

It seems crazy that they'd have the routing messed up so badly, I'm on a static IP and he's dynamic - even after resetting the modem and getting a new IP, it still has the bad route.

I could pay for a VPN to fix this, but not everything works through a VPN (we play a few games together, and some games don't like VPNs).