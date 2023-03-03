My fibre connection abruptly dropped this morning while I was working from home, and in a work meeting. It's been down for about a half-hour now. When I try to ring up 2degrees customer support, it says they're experiencing "longer than usual wait times", and "the queue is closed", then it hangs up on me with no option for a callback or any other resolution.

I'd like to get this sorted ASAP, or at least have a status update or figure out if it's a 2degrees issue or a Chorus issue. The broadband page is showing that there's no expected maintenance or known outages right now.

I also tried contacting 2degrees on Twitter, but Twitter is currently failing to send DMs.

Anyone know how I can get hold of 2d here?! This current lack of customer support is baffling. :\