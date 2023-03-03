Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Fibre connection down. 2degrees is unconctable due to "longer than normal wait times".
Kodiack
#303716 3-Mar-2023 10:25
My fibre connection abruptly dropped this morning while I was working from home, and in a work meeting. It's been down for about a half-hour now. When I try to ring up 2degrees customer support, it says they're experiencing "longer than usual wait times", and "the queue is closed", then it hangs up on me with no option for a callback or any other resolution.

 

I'd like to get this sorted ASAP, or at least have a status update or figure out if it's a 2degrees issue or a Chorus issue. The broadband page is showing that there's no expected maintenance or known outages right now.

 

I also tried contacting 2degrees on Twitter, but Twitter is currently failing to send DMs.

 

Anyone know how I can get hold of 2d here?! This current lack of customer support is baffling. :\

  #3044209 3-Mar-2023 10:26
Check the outage here https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages

 

 

 

See if that helps mate. 

 

 

  Kodiack
#3044213 3-Mar-2023 10:28
turtleattacks:

 

Check the outage here https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages

 

 

 

See if that helps mate.

 

I did check that earlier. It shows the entire town as blue currently, but only up to 45 customers affected. That was also reported late February, and there hasn't been any issues until now. I'm not seeing anyone else that's reporting issues either. It seems it may be localised, but I'm pretty well in the dark right now.

2degrees

  #3044217 3-Mar-2023 10:32
Hey mate,

 

Can you DM me your account number? I'll take a look. Can't promise much since I'm not in the Care team but I'll try to at least get some info for you.

 

Cheers




  Kodiack
#3044218 3-Mar-2023 10:34
duffles:

 

Hey mate,

 

Can you DM me your account number? I'll take a look. Can't promise much since I'm not in the Care team but I'll try to at least get some info for you.

 

Cheers

 

 

Cheers, I've sent you a DM!

  Kodiack
#3044228 3-Mar-2023 11:06
Sorted now. Thanks for your time and assistance, duffles!

