2degrees have a whole new CG-NAT stack on the Vocus network. Highly likely you'll be put over to CG-NAT unless if you pay for a Static IP. It is basically becoming the norm now as IP addresses are expensive.

You could either use IPv6 or Tailscale / Zerotier or Cloudflare Tunnel with Cloudflare Access to get around CG-NAT Restrictions with ease. CG-NAT seriously isn't a problem for the majority of people.

Just as I see your posts coming from a VPN service just note this is actually rather dangerous. You're entrusting your traffic to a third party company who simply hires a server and allows a bunch of people to use it to hand over traffic. The problem with this, most of these people are doing dodgy things lowing the IP reputation you're coming from and also do you seriously trust your VPN provider enough with all your traffic? They're not as private as you think. If you've done banking via a VPN service you'll actually find for most banks this is against your internet banking T&C's as it is your responsibility to keep your account safe which this is not. Have a look at your VPN's IP here: https://www.ipqualityscore.com/ and also I recommend you read this: https://overengineer.dev/blog/2019/04/08/very-precarious-narrative.html

TL;DR: Do not use public VPN services if you value your security and privacy from an otherwise trusted connection.