Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Static address has been moved to Vocus network
#303893 17-Mar-2023 23:49
I had cause to run some traceroutes today, and it seems that I have now been moved to the Vocus network.  I was originally with Snap and then 2Degrees.  I have a static IP address and am in Palmerston North.  So I was wondering if anyone else with a static IP address from 2Degrees has been moved also.  Has it happened to all static addresses, or is it happening by region?

 

traceroute to 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8), 64 hops max
  1   10.0.2.251 (er4g.jsw.gen.nz)  0.219ms  0.133ms  0.172ms
  2   111.69.7.108 (108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz)  1.622ms  2.089ms  0.951ms
  3   101.98.5.213 (default-rdns.vocus.co.nz)  17.656ms  4.157ms  3.140ms
  4   101.98.5.212 (default-rdns.vocus.co.nz)  4.273ms  2.987ms  8.227ms
  5   72.14.195.229 (72.14.195.229)  55.686ms  34.810ms  34.545ms
  6   72.14.195.228 (72.14.195.228)  36.611ms  35.245ms  35.657ms
  7   *  *  *
  8   8.8.8.8 (dns.google)  34.982ms  35.556ms  35.153ms

 

traceroute to 2001:4860:4860::8888 (2001:4860:4860::8888) from 2406:e001:1:2802::26, port 33434, from port 34357, 30 hops max, 60 bytes packets
 1  erlg.6.jsw.gen.nz (2406:e001:1:2802::251)  0.243 ms  0.215 ms  0.213 ms
 2  2406:e000:2801:2d:: (2406:e000:2801:2d::)  2.134 ms  1.001 ms  2.366 ms
 3  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:440c:1:8::16)  2.759 ms  3.151 ms  3.349 ms
 4  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:440c:1:8::15)  7.572 ms  3.233 ms  3.051 ms
 5  2001:4860:1:1::1511 (2001:4860:1:1::1511)  35.373 ms  34.854 ms  35.064 ms
 6  2001:4860:1:1::1510 (2001:4860:1:1::1510)  35.431 ms  35.468 ms  35.170 ms
 7  2404:6800:8009::1 (2404:6800:8009::1)  35.328 ms  372688019.568 ms  372688019.961 ms
 8  dns.google (2001:4860:4860::8888)  372688019.504 ms  35.603 ms  36.486 ms

  #3051401 18-Mar-2023 00:07
It is happening in blocks I think. I don't think anyone will really comment on the amount of customers moved. On a 2degrees legacy connection I get the same traceroute.

 

You should be able to see if you've been moved by the BNG you're connected to. For example, myself:

 




  #3051404 18-Mar-2023 00:50
They dropped Cogent upstream on Monday so in terms of reverse resolve names of intermediate hops in a traceroute you will see less cogentco.com and more default-rdns.vocus.co.nz as its a stub network and purely Vocus for upstream now.

