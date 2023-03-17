I had cause to run some traceroutes today, and it seems that I have now been moved to the Vocus network. I was originally with Snap and then 2Degrees. I have a static IP address and am in Palmerston North. So I was wondering if anyone else with a static IP address from 2Degrees has been moved also. Has it happened to all static addresses, or is it happening by region?
traceroute to 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8), 64 hops max
1 10.0.2.251 (er4g.jsw.gen.nz) 0.219ms 0.133ms 0.172ms
2 111.69.7.108 (108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz) 1.622ms 2.089ms 0.951ms
3 101.98.5.213 (default-rdns.vocus.co.nz) 17.656ms 4.157ms 3.140ms
4 101.98.5.212 (default-rdns.vocus.co.nz) 4.273ms 2.987ms 8.227ms
5 72.14.195.229 (72.14.195.229) 55.686ms 34.810ms 34.545ms
6 72.14.195.228 (72.14.195.228) 36.611ms 35.245ms 35.657ms
7 * * *
8 8.8.8.8 (dns.google) 34.982ms 35.556ms 35.153ms
traceroute to 2001:4860:4860::8888 (2001:4860:4860::8888) from 2406:e001:1:2802::26, port 33434, from port 34357, 30 hops max, 60 bytes packets
1 erlg.6.jsw.gen.nz (2406:e001:1:2802::251) 0.243 ms 0.215 ms 0.213 ms
2 2406:e000:2801:2d:: (2406:e000:2801:2d::) 2.134 ms 1.001 ms 2.366 ms
3 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:440c:1:8::16) 2.759 ms 3.151 ms 3.349 ms
4 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2404:440c:1:8::15) 7.572 ms 3.233 ms 3.051 ms
5 2001:4860:1:1::1511 (2001:4860:1:1::1511) 35.373 ms 34.854 ms 35.064 ms
6 2001:4860:1:1::1510 (2001:4860:1:1::1510) 35.431 ms 35.468 ms 35.170 ms
7 2404:6800:8009::1 (2404:6800:8009::1) 35.328 ms 372688019.568 ms 372688019.961 ms
8 dns.google (2001:4860:4860::8888) 372688019.504 ms 35.603 ms 36.486 ms