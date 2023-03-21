Hi all,

I'm not typically one to kick up a fuss online but I got annoyed this morning...

Sitting there browsing on my phone this morning when the internet stopped working and I did what any other normal person would do:

- Disabled Wifi to check that yes, 4G was working and therefore the fault was with my house's internet and not my phone

- Checked that my desktop was also offline to further rule out my phone

- Checked the 2Degrees status page to confirm there was no known fault currently

- Checked the router was on and showing on its diagnosis page that the it couldn't reach the internet.

- Checked the Chorus box and realised the LOS light was solid red, at which point I unplugged it for 30s and turned it back on... no dice

At this stage, I had confidence that the issue was outside of my house and ... sigh... I started dialing 2degrees number...

After over 20min on hold (I rang at 8am, when the lines were supposed to open and was told I was first on the queue, for the whole time) I spoke to a gentleman who was well intent on having me try out all sort of things to rule out my modem..

I was on the school drop off run so couldn't do this and also considering I had done all the checks previously, I had little patience for that..

He then proceeded to read the T&Cs to me, essentially outlining that if Chorus can't find a fault, I'm on the hook for more than $100...

After I pushed back, he put me on hold, only to come back literrally 30 sec later and tell me that he could see there was a planned outage in my area...



At this point I pretty much lost my shit at him (I know it's not his fault but since I was due to WFH, having no internet was a bit of a major) and started asking him why no one thought of letting me know about the planned outage... (He said that was on the Chorus side)

So my question to this groups is this:

Should I expect to be notified about planned outage on the Chorus network? Are telcos expected to relay the information? if not, is there any other place I could check, other than the 2Degreees status page to know about known outages instead of waste my time on the phone?