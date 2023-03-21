Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Best way to be notified of outages on the Chorus network
gcorgnet

1030 posts

Uber Geek


#303936 21-Mar-2023 16:25
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,
I'm not typically one to kick up a fuss online but I got annoyed this morning...

 

Sitting there browsing on my phone this morning when the internet stopped working and I did what any other normal person would do:
- Disabled Wifi to check that yes, 4G was working and therefore the fault was with my house's internet and not my phone
- Checked that my desktop was also offline to further rule out my phone
- Checked the 2Degrees status page to confirm there was no known fault currently
- Checked the router was on and showing on its diagnosis page that the it couldn't reach the internet.
- Checked the Chorus box and realised the LOS light was solid red, at which point I unplugged it for 30s and turned it back on... no dice

 

At this stage, I had confidence that the issue was outside of my house and ... sigh... I started dialing 2degrees number...

 

After over 20min on hold (I rang at 8am, when the lines were supposed to open and was told I was first on the queue, for the whole time) I spoke to a gentleman who was well intent on having me try out all sort of things to rule out my modem..
I was on the school drop off run so couldn't do this and also considering I had done all the checks previously, I had little patience for that..

 

He then proceeded to read the T&Cs to me, essentially outlining that if Chorus can't find a fault, I'm on the hook for more than $100... 
After I pushed back, he put me on hold, only to come back literrally 30 sec later and tell me that he could see there was a planned outage in my area...

At this point I pretty much lost my shit at him (I know it's not his fault but since I was due to WFH, having no internet was a bit of a major) and started asking him why no one thought of letting me know about the planned outage... (He said that was on the Chorus side)

 

So my question to this groups is this:

 

Should I expect to be notified about planned outage on the Chorus network? Are telcos expected to relay the information? if not, is there any other place I could check, other than the 2Degreees status page to know about known outages instead of waste my time on the phone?

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
toejam316
1210 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3052938 21-Mar-2023 16:32
Send private message quote this post

This one has been discussed at length a few times now, and there's no real consensus.

 

I'm of the opinion that no, it's simply impractical to contact every customer during every outage, planned or otherwise. It's a best effort service, if you want that sort of treatment you should pay for an SLA. If your internet is that important to your income, pay for an SLA. You'll probably find that maybe going into the office, or working over your back-up service which you should also have for your source of primary income is the better choice once you see the prices for same day restoration targets.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
gcorgnet

1030 posts

Uber Geek


  #3052940 21-Mar-2023 16:37
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for your reply. I respect that and understand that a 100% uptime is not realistic and I would never be in a position where purchasing an SLA would make finaincial sense.

What I tried to illustrate though, is that I took many steps to diagnose the issue, consult the ISP status page, etc.. and yet none of that information was available to me and my only options was to either go to the office hoping that my internet will fix itself or spend 30min on hold with my telco..

 

I'm not expecting my personal phone call or anything but it sounds like Vector does manage to give people a heads up when they plan an outage. Why couldn't Chorus?

Failing that, how about providing a centralised place where one can look up an address to check if there's a known fault or planned outage?

mentalinc
2573 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3052943 21-Mar-2023 16:41
Send private message quote this post

Make this website step #2 moving forward, will solve everything else 90% of the time.

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 



gcorgnet

1030 posts

Uber Geek


  #3052945 21-Mar-2023 16:44
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

Make this website step #2 moving forward, will solve everything else 90% of the time.

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages 

 

 

how choice! Thanks for this, I didn't know about this page (had a quick search this morning on my phone but it only brought up the "can you get Fibre at your address" plan)

Nevermind my rant above though... assuming that map gets the correct info, I should have been able to spare myself the pain of calling 2D.

 

Thanks!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 