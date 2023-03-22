Hi Everyone,

No help contacting 2degrees Customer Care!!!

- My internet keeps disconnecting multiple times a day when I check router settings it is not getting DHCP config from ONT

- When I see ONT obviously it does have only power LED rest of the LED's are off if I reboot the ONT again I will be connected

- So basically, every time I lose internet I have to go and reboot the chorus ONT.

- I recently got static IP from 2 degrees even after there is no change same issue.

- I used my own router TP-LINK ER605 same issue even on ORBI RBR350 same issues

2 degrees Service Desk Suggested.

- they want me to monitor more days they want me to have 4 -5 disconnections a day and prove it then only they can log a fault to Chorus ( i know they want to follow process but so stupid )

- it is so frustrating loosing connection multiple times a day.

if someone could shed some light towards right direction

- is that something physical cables I am using? or the link between chorus and

Thanks In Advance Everyone :)