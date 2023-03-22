Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees Broadband - Continuous Disconnections - Any Help or Any Leads
nzitsupport

#303950 22-Mar-2023 19:48
Hi Everyone, 

 

 

 

No help contacting 2degrees Customer Care!!! 

 

 

 

 - My internet keeps disconnecting multiple times a day when I check router settings it is not getting DHCP config from ONT

 

 - When I see ONT obviously it does have only power LED rest of the LED's are off if I reboot the ONT again I will be connected 

 

 - So basically, every time I lose internet I have to go and reboot the chorus ONT.

 

 - I recently got static IP from 2 degrees even after there is no change same issue. 

 

 - I used my own router TP-LINK ER605 same issue even on ORBI RBR350 same issues

 

 

 

2 degrees Service Desk Suggested.

 

   - they want me to monitor more days they want me to have 4 -5 disconnections a day and prove it then only they can log a fault to Chorus ( i know they want to follow process but so stupid )

 

   - it is so frustrating loosing connection multiple times a day.

 

 

 

 if someone could shed some light towards right direction

 

   - is that something physical cables I am using? or the link between chorus and 

 

 

 

Thanks In Advance Everyone :) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linux
  #3053483 22-Mar-2023 20:09
If I read that correctly sounds like a dodgy ONT

nzitsupport

  #3053486 22-Mar-2023 20:21
Thanks!!

Guess what it's brand new connection and this is latest version of ONT box with wireless.

So looks like I should watch out for unexpected disconnections randomly and prove it them.


2degrees mentioned they can send a Chorus engineer but they are going to charge if they don't find fault in the box.


Not sure how it can be found. 2degrees service desk mentioned they ran remote diagnosis but couldnt find any issues with it.




Just making sure that if any config from my end not messing up the connectivity.

I did reset the Orbi just to rule out my router is dodgy. But even then I had same issue then I requested for static IP I got the email around 9 PM

I switched back to my tp link router fine until morning disconnected around 10 not back online until 7 until restarted the ONT.

nzkc
  #3053487 22-Mar-2023 20:23
Based on " - So basically, every time I lose internet I have to go and reboot the chorus ONT." I agree with @Linux.

 

No way should you be getting "regular" disconnects. And definitely not multiple a day.

 

Only thing I can suggest, which I think you have tried, is to swap the router to confirm its not that causing problems in some way.

