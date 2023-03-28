Hi All,
I know the website lets you put down $499 as a deposit on a handset, but is that the actual deposit limit?
Just wanting to get my monthly cost as low as possible on a new phone.
Have you tried calling them?
Antoniosk
I wanted to pay for my S21+ in full but to get the $400 discount off retail of $1799 I had to put it on my 2degrees mobile account to pay it off and when the store rep asked how much deposit I would like to put down I advised $1 less than the discounted price $1398
I told her happy to pay off $1 over 12 months for $400 discount