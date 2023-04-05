Anyone else having an issue with this? I know myself and at least one friend is. It seems that it's been in this state as of 8:15 pm yesterday (4 Apr). I called in this morning (around 8) and was told that there are no known issues with the backend on 2d's side. Additionally as of right now the 2d site nor socials show any service outage notifications.

I'm an on account 2degrees user w/ the "family" plan.

I cannot log in to it - when I opened the app, I got a prompt saying "Oops, something went wrong give it another go" with the only option being "OK". So I tap OK, then a few moments later I get the same error prompt. Uninstalling + reinstalling the yielded no fix.

I can still login on the web, however the web portal is missing several critical functions (the least of which appears to be the fact that you can't even see who you're sharing data/calls/txts with).

When I uninstall + reinstall the app and login, I have the option to login as either myself or the secondary account holder (whom I have shared mobile data / calls etc with). If I log in as the secondary account holder, I can see my remaining data/calls/txts however this is of no use as the secondary holder has no rights to do anything.

Could any 2d staff in here shed some light on this perhaps?