Anyone on the 2d $45 5GB pay monthly plan?
#304215 14-Apr-2023 09:20
You might want to move to the $45 Prepay plan - 8GB carryover data

 

 

 

Gorch
  #3063583 14-Apr-2023 10:48
Interesting, will have a look. Seems that 2D has true months rather than 28 days which is good. No longer with 2D for broadband so don't need the $10 discount.

 

Anyone remember if historically Pay Monthly limits track prepay and vice/versa? As in, we might expect to see the pay monthly offering adjusted to match? Not looking for inside info, just a historic perspective.

kiwifidget
  #3063608 14-Apr-2023 12:10
*Unlimited calls to 2degrees mobiles

 

Does that mean that calls to non-2degrees mobiles are charged, no free minutes??




Linux

  #3063611 14-Apr-2023 12:18
kiwifidget:

*Unlimited calls to 2degrees mobiles


Does that mean that calls to non-2degrees mobiles are charged, no free minutes??



@kiwifidget Huh? Unlimited calling to NZ and OZ numbers (non premium)

They really do not need to include the wording Unlimited calls to 2degrees mobiles



Linux

  #3063613 14-Apr-2023 12:28
If anyone is considering the change from pay monthly to prepay please note you will lose any carryover data you have built up and you can't data share from a prepay connection

