You might want to move to the $45 Prepay plan - 8GB carryover data
Interesting, will have a look. Seems that 2D has true months rather than 28 days which is good. No longer with 2D for broadband so don't need the $10 discount.
Anyone remember if historically Pay Monthly limits track prepay and vice/versa? As in, we might expect to see the pay monthly offering adjusted to match? Not looking for inside info, just a historic perspective.
*Unlimited calls to 2degrees mobiles
Does that mean that calls to non-2degrees mobiles are charged, no free minutes??
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
