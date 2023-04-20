I'm on 2degrees, I believe on their newly acquired Vocus network. I work for an Aussie company from home, and I VPN in for remote work. It disconnects me every hour, and I've been trying to figure out why it's only happening to me.

Turns out, they peer with Megaport NSW which 2degrees does too, so pretty good pings overall, but I can't maintain a connection to them for more than an hour. Packet captures show when a TCP session is terminated, the company's border router is sending a TTL exceeded which is telling me there's a potential routing issue.

I thought about logging a ticket through 2degrees support, but could you imagine explaining this to one of the support people?

Hoping someone on here knows someone who can investigate at a higher level?

Happy to send AS numbers and IP's privately.