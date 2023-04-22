My wife has been on a particular plan for years with 2D, recently got a text saying she was running out of minutes/data or something. So she logged into the website, and tried topping it up and somehow ended up on a different plan by accident.

So she called 2D (said it was a shocking line) and asked them to revert it as the original plan was no longer showing as an option..... and got a complete p***k of a CSR on the call, who refused to assist her in any way, and when she asked to speak to a supervisor/senior, got told "NO". The CSR just kept repeating themselves to anything my wife requested and in the end she asked for a senior staff member to call her.

Call ended and she's got an email since from the CSR basically repeating himself yet again and no mention of a call back.

Where's the customer service gone ?

Anyway, all she wants is her original plan back....... surely this can be reverted by someone with the right access ? It was a pure accident.

TIA