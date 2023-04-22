Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Old plan cancelled by accident and useless CSR

My wife has been on a particular plan for years with 2D, recently got a text saying she was running out of minutes/data or something. So she logged into the website, and tried topping it up and somehow ended up on a  different plan by accident. 

 

So she called 2D (said it was a shocking line) and asked them to revert it as the original plan was no longer showing as an option..... and got a complete p***k of a CSR on the call, who refused to assist her in any way, and when she asked to speak to a supervisor/senior, got told "NO". The CSR just kept repeating themselves to anything my wife requested and in the end she asked for a senior staff member to call her.

 

Call ended and she's got an email since from the CSR basically repeating himself yet again and no mention of a call back.

 

Where's the customer service gone ?

 

Anyway, all she wants is her original plan back....... surely this can be reverted by someone with the right access ? It was a pure accident.

 

TIA

 

 

 

 




Hah if it is anything like my experience a few years ago they both won't, and can't revert to a grandfathered plan if this is the plan you're trying to revert to. You can only change to currently listed plans.

 

Believe me, without going into detail I tried everything to get back on an older plan.

 

Tell her to vote with her wallet. If this is Prepaid then Skinny or Kogan Mobile are very good options.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

