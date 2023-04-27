Yes i know this isn't an official support channel, but there are 2degrees peeps here

I am not a 2degrees customer, but my wife is so

Putaruru has been having work done on upgrading its cell tower, and we have no signal whenever she has tried to use it (except emergency calls), and it was the same yesterday although there were brief periods where it appears to have worked and apparently it may last till saturday

I get the need to upgrade, but put a note on your gosh darned website

The only info I got was from a facebook post of someone who rang up to enquire