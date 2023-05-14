Hi all,

I'm facing a minor issue (ie it it doesn't significatly impact my service) on my ORCON fibre connection.

I am running a dual stack IPv4/ IPv6 network and it is generally working very well.

However, the minor issue is with DHCP lease times I'm receiving from Orcon.

On my WAN side the IPv4 and IPv6 lease times I'm receiving are 5 minutes . This seems to contradict the info on this forum suggesting that lease times should be 1 day (86400 seconds) by default.

I'm using my own Fortigate router and it is possible I have missed something in the WAN config there- but for both IPv4 and Ipv6 "suggesting" longer lease times in Fortigate config doesn't appear to have any impact.

I have raised a support ticket to Orcon- but the response just suggested to use DHCP for IPv4 and IPv6. It didn't really address the lease time (I suspect it needed some second line support perhaps).

Does anyone have any suggestions or has seen this knd of behaviour before?

Kind Regards,

Andy.