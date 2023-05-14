Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
5 minute DHCP lease time (IPv4 and IPv6) on Orcon Fibre Connection
AndyB50

#304550 14-May-2023 15:52
Hi all,

 

I'm facing a minor issue (ie it it doesn't significatly impact my service) on my ORCON fibre connection.

 

I am running a dual stack IPv4/ IPv6 network and it is generally working very well.

 

However, the minor issue is with DHCP lease times I'm receiving from Orcon. 

 

On my WAN side the IPv4 and IPv6 lease times I'm receiving are 5 minutes . This seems to contradict the info on this forum suggesting that lease times should be 1 day (86400 seconds) by default.

 

I'm using my own Fortigate router and it is possible I have missed something in the WAN config there- but for both IPv4 and Ipv6 "suggesting" longer lease times in Fortigate config doesn't appear to have any impact.

 

I have raised a support ticket to Orcon- but the response just suggested to use DHCP for IPv4 and IPv6. It didn't really address the lease time (I suspect it needed some second line support perhaps).

 

Does anyone have any suggestions or has seen this knd of behaviour before?

 

Kind Regards,

 

 

 

Andy. 

richms
  #3076107 14-May-2023 16:50
What is the problem with the short lease time causing you?




AndyB50

  #3076111 14-May-2023 17:03
Hi Richard,

 

The short answer is- not much. As I said in the post it’s a pretty minor issue in the scheme of things.

 

But, the very helpful guide posted in this forum suggested that 1 day lease time was standard. That makes me rather “non-standard”. So I’d like to know why that is the case.

 

It does add a little overhead, and it means the router advertisements I use inside the network (subnets from the delegated IPv6 block) have to be advertised much more regularly than they otherwise might (in case they change in 5 minutes time- always possible given it is not a static IPv6 block).

 

Kind Regards,

 

 

 

Andy. 

