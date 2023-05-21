Hi. Been roped into this by an 80+ year old widow. Seems she is with Vocus for her cellphone. In the last few months she has been getting email from 2 degrees about having to change her SIM card, but needs to confirm a date and mailing address. The links in the email don’t work properly, so she assumed it was scammers, and ignored it.

She forwarded the email to me. It seems to be straight up to me, just out of date links.

Does anyone know the correct link?

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/getting-started/business.2degrees.nz/simswap

Does not work.

I would send her in to a 2 degrees shop, but she is no longer very mobile, and not keen.

I’m not keen about ring 2 degrees for a third party…