Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Vocus sim swap
Beavis

124 posts

Master Geek


#304618 21-May-2023 11:50
Send private message quote this post

Hi. Been roped into this by an 80+ year old widow. Seems she is with Vocus for her cellphone. In the last few months she has been getting email from 2 degrees about having to change her SIM card, but needs to confirm a date and mailing address. The links in the email don’t work properly, so she assumed it was scammers, and ignored it.
She forwarded the email to me. It seems to be straight up to me, just out of date links.
Does anyone know the correct link?
https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/getting-started/business.2degrees.nz/simswap
Does not work.
I would send her in to a 2 degrees shop, but she is no longer very mobile, and not keen.
I’m not keen about ring 2 degrees for a third party…

Create new topic
quickymart
10341 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3078263 21-May-2023 11:54
Send private message quote this post

@SarahRykers

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
MrGadget
168 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
2degrees

  #3078266 21-May-2023 12:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

This one should work for you;

 

https://business.2degrees.nz/simswap/sign-in

 

 

 

PM Me if you have any issues with that.

mike
300 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3078267 21-May-2023 12:08
Send private message quote this post

https://business.2degrees.nz/simswap/



Beavis

124 posts

Master Geek


  #3078277 21-May-2023 13:20
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that. Should be able to sort out from here now 😎

richms
26057 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3078284 21-May-2023 13:39
Send private message quote this post

Are they swapping people off spark onto their own network now?




Richard rich.ms

MrGadget
168 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
2degrees

  #3078308 21-May-2023 14:00
Send private message quote this post

Exactly that. Migrating the connections to the 2degrees network.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 