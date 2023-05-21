Wonder if anyone else having issues on Warehouse mobile receiving and sending text messages. This has only started recently and we haven’t been through a number port or anything similar. My son has an iPhone running latest firmware. He can’t send or receive text messages unless he has access to data, even though he has unlimited texts.

If I turn off iMessage he can’t send text and it prompts to turn it on, which makes me think I’m missing some setting that enables SMS. I have also reset carrier settings and the details for APN, MMS and Internet are all correct. The send as SMS if iMessage is unavailable is also selected.

Also if I swap the SIM to another iPhone I get the same behaviour. It’s seems to be something to do with warehouse mobile vs the iPhone.





Anything I’m missing here?



Thanks

S.