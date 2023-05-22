Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#304637 22-May-2023 21:30
Kia ora koutou team

 

As above, looking to move from 2D to Slingshot and have had a search of the forums but nothing recent popped up.

 

Main reason for change is that we get a discount through work ($22 month), plus I'm wanting to get back onto the Spark network for mobile due to several areas of no coverage where I regularly travel and visit.  The Mrs has a spark prepaid mobile and has good coverage in all these areas.  We would get another $10 off the broadband price moving both of our phones across as well so $57.95 a month for the Gigantic plan, with reasonably comparable prices for our mobile to what we pay now..

 

Running a Frtiz!Box 7490 and assuming that would work well with Slingshot.

 

Internet search shows heaps of bad reviews for Slingshot, but people don't often spend time writing reviews when everything goes well so I always take them with a grain of salt, which is why I'm looking for some trustworthy experience from you guys!

 

Ngā mihi nui.

 

 

  #3078810 22-May-2023 22:26
Slingshot are owned by 2degrees who are either migrating or have migrated services from 2D onto the Vocus (Slingshot/Orcon Parent) fixed line network so you won't see much of a difference there.

 

As for Mobile it looks like they have moved or are in the process of moving from the old Spark Mobile services to 2degrees, their website already says they use 2degrees for Slingshot mobile.

 
 
 
 

  #3078822 22-May-2023 22:47
All new 2degrees connected to the Vocus network others are been migrated




