Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Is it possible to transfer a pre-pay number? (Lost SIM)
tchart

2247 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#304639 23-May-2023 08:01
Send private message quote this post

Sigh...

 

My son accidentally dropped his phone into the harbour near Te Papa last night. Obviously no chance of retrieving the phone so SIM card is gone.

 

Is it possible to get a new SIM and retrieve his old number?

 

 

Create new topic
SaltyNZ
6405 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078843 23-May-2023 08:09
Send private message quote this post

Should be able to just do a SIM swap. It'll cost you $5 for the new SIM, and they can do the change in a shop or over the phone.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
tchart

2247 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3078902 23-May-2023 09:29
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

Should be able to just do a SIM swap. It'll cost you $5 for the new SIM, and they can do the change in a shop or over the phone.

 

 

Thanks SaltyNZ wife has gone to grab a new SIM.

 

He has to replace his bank cards and drivers license too - downside of keeping them in your phone case I guess :(

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 