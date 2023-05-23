Sigh...
My son accidentally dropped his phone into the harbour near Te Papa last night. Obviously no chance of retrieving the phone so SIM card is gone.
Is it possible to get a new SIM and retrieve his old number?
Should be able to just do a SIM swap. It'll cost you $5 for the new SIM, and they can do the change in a shop or over the phone.
SaltyNZ:
Thanks SaltyNZ wife has gone to grab a new SIM.
He has to replace his bank cards and drivers license too - downside of keeping them in your phone case I guess :(