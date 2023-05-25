Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)
SS supplied NF18ACV wifi issue

#304663 25-May-2023 12:33
Have an employee with a new HP Probook running windows 10 (455 IIRC), who uses Slingshot fiber at home via a Slingshot supplied NF18ACV.

 

Problem is, the Probook gets absolutely shocking wifi performance over 2.4 and 5GHz. All his other devices (laptops, tablets etc) do not have any issues.

 

So, I'm suspecting the newer chipset in the laptop may have some issue with the router..... the Probook wifi is fine in the office and other wifi used, but I know these are generally newer devices using Wifi6 etc.

 

Im going to remote in later today and check the firmware on the router, but due to the age of the last firmware on Netcomm's site, Im not holding out much hope for a f/w upgrade to be of any use...

 

So, anyone else had similar issues ?

 

Is there a newer router that Slingshot would be able to supply him ?

 

 




  #3079611 25-May-2023 14:37
I use the same router at home with a mesh satellite further down the house. 

 

I find that 2.4GHz is basically useless. 

 

I don't have issues with 5GHz though - all of the various devices in the house going at the same time generally causes the usual slowdown, but I am still able to do video calls and remote into work without an issue (even with the kids gaming and streaming). 

 

Haven't done a firmware update in a long time. Not even sure if there is any "new" firmware available. 

 

 

 

Edit: various laptops using the wifi connections, but mine is a 1 year old MS Surface Book 




  #3079612 25-May-2023 14:41
I (very briefly) had one of those and quickly found that it had the absolute worst Wi-Fi performance/coverage I've ever seen. It didn't seem to matter whether it was 2.4 or 5 GHz.

