Have an employee with a new HP Probook running windows 10 (455 IIRC), who uses Slingshot fiber at home via a Slingshot supplied NF18ACV.

Problem is, the Probook gets absolutely shocking wifi performance over 2.4 and 5GHz. All his other devices (laptops, tablets etc) do not have any issues.

So, I'm suspecting the newer chipset in the laptop may have some issue with the router..... the Probook wifi is fine in the office and other wifi used, but I know these are generally newer devices using Wifi6 etc.

Im going to remote in later today and check the firmware on the router, but due to the age of the last firmware on Netcomm's site, Im not holding out much hope for a f/w upgrade to be of any use...

So, anyone else had similar issues ?

Is there a newer router that Slingshot would be able to supply him ?