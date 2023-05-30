To expand on the subject, I topped up by internet banking. The payment went through ok & shows upon my account. The payment does not show up in my balance. So my plan can’t renew.



I emailed the help line several days ago & got an acknowledgment but nothing since.



I spent - 15 minutes on hold to the call centre today, waiting to speak to a “specialist”.



I was then told that, yes they too could see the payment in my account, but didn’t know where it went, so would have to escalate it. However, before they would. I would have to provide a proof of payment number. My suggestion that proof of payment was that they had the payment did. Of appear to make as much sense to the “specialist” as it did to me. Apparently I must provide a payment ID to prove they have the payment



Needless to say, I haven’t been given such a number. Can anyone suggest a way I can talk to a special specialist that can fix this for me?



:)



Charlie