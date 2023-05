I was looking to move back to 2degrees, and wanted to sign up for the $19 pre-paid mobile plan. I was a bit surprised to see I can’t sign up for it online.

Do I really have to find a store to sign up for this plan, or does anyone know if it’s possible to maybe sign up for the $10 plan and then switch? It seems a bit odd that I can sign up for anything else online except for this plan?