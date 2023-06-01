quickymart

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/100-coverage-2degrees-reveals-more-details-of-mobile-to-satellite-launch/6KDQKESYR5DJLDQWHFF7ICCKM (paywalled)

This part stuck out to me:

Does it work with any smartphone?

Yes, no modification is required. To simplify, Lynk’s system tricks a phone into thinking it’s simply sending and receiving a text from a celltower.

The pending satellite-to-mobile service from Starlink will also work with any make or model of smartphone.

I understood the (upcoming) Vodafone service was only compatible with specific phones?