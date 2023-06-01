quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees to get the jump on Vodafone and Spark in mobile-to-satellite services
#305746 1-Jun-2023 14:37
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/100-coverage-2degrees-reveals-more-details-of-mobile-to-satellite-launch/6KDQKESYR5DJLDQWHFF7ICCKM (paywalled)

 

This part stuck out to me:

 

Does it work with any smartphone?

 

Yes, no modification is required. To simplify, Lynk’s system tricks a phone into thinking it’s simply sending and receiving a text from a celltower.

 

The pending satellite-to-mobile service from Starlink will also work with any make or model of smartphone.

 

I understood the (upcoming) Vodafone service was only compatible with specific phones?

  #3083341 1-Jun-2023 15:08
Existing thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=304078 

 

Also it is just LTE so compatible with all phones.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

