I'm contemplating switching from Skinny to 2Degrees with their half-price for 6 months offer. However, I'd be moving from endless data to a data cap again (5GB), which is fractionally below what my average monthly usage is at the moment. The deal works out favourable if I don't need to buy much in the way of additional data, but I can't see any info on the 2Degrees website about how much they charge for data add-ons. Can anyone tell me what the data pack sizes/costs are?