Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)OPNSense Static IP setup from 2Degrees
Taubin

519 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#305873 10-Jun-2023 07:55
Send private message quote this post

I'm probably just a bit stupid, but here we go. I have Opnsense set up and working great. I was with sky broadband, and switched to 2degrees to take advantage of a better price for a year. I requested a static IP which was apparently assigned, but I'm still getting a CG-NAT IP address. I've rebooted the ONT, and the OPNSense box, but it's still not showing the static IP. 

 

I didn't think I'd need any changes in OPNSense once it was switched, but it will not recieve the IP I've been told was assigned (101.98.x.x) and is instead getting one from the pool (100.67.x.x)

 

I did try changing from DHCP4 to Static and adding the IP but it didn't connect. 

 

Any suggestions for what I'm doing wrong here?

 

Photos attached (ignore the wan name I just haven't changed it from sky it makes no difference)

 

 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Ruphus
362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3088162 10-Jun-2023 10:35
Send private message quote this post

You could try setting the MTU to either 1492 or 1500 but I don't think that will change anything. Based on the device name on the wan interface I can tell that you're VLAN tagging the interface and that would have been previously configured for Sky Broadband. Normally you wouldn't need to change anything and just reboot your router.

Might pay to give 2D another call.

Do you have another router you could do a test with, or can you connect a PC directly to the ONT?

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Taubin

519 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3088164 10-Jun-2023 10:41
Send private message quote this post

It's tagged VLAN10, the name is just from the initial setup, and I haven't changed it. 

 

I don't think the MTU will make a difference but I'll give it a shot. 

 

I'll see if I can dig out an old fritzbox or something and give that a shot as well. Cheers

 

I'll call them again on Monday, thank you. It's been a bit frustrating getting through to them. Thank you. 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Taubin

519 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3088173 10-Jun-2023 11:21
Send private message quote this post

One of the very helpful members here was able to cycle me on 2Degrees end and everything is working properly now, and the static is there after re-authentication. Thank you so much!




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 