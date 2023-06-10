I'm probably just a bit stupid, but here we go. I have Opnsense set up and working great. I was with sky broadband, and switched to 2degrees to take advantage of a better price for a year. I requested a static IP which was apparently assigned, but I'm still getting a CG-NAT IP address. I've rebooted the ONT, and the OPNSense box, but it's still not showing the static IP.

I didn't think I'd need any changes in OPNSense once it was switched, but it will not recieve the IP I've been told was assigned (101.98.x.x) and is instead getting one from the pool (100.67.x.x)

I did try changing from DHCP4 to Static and adding the IP but it didn't connect.

Any suggestions for what I'm doing wrong here?

Photos attached (ignore the wan name I just haven't changed it from sky it makes no difference)