Hi there,

Anyone else experiencing packet loss?

I've been getting packet loss and internet feels a bit sluggish (Images are loading slow sometimes when browsing) in the past few days.

Called 2Degrees tech support yesterday about the issue and no resolve. One issue they had was they could not refresh my session which he said was unusual, so could be and external issue?

Setup:

My Region

Waikato, Hamilton

ISP:

2Degrees

Fibre Provider:

Ultra Fast Fibre

Connection type:

Ethernet cable

Internet Speed:

950 Down 500 Up

Device:

PC



Troubleshooting:

Changed:

Ethernet Cable Router DNS (Cloudflare, Google, Automatic)

Power Cycled:

ONT Router PC

PC:

Reset Network Flush DNS Reboot Reinstall Games



Example in Fortnite