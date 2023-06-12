Hi there,
Anyone else experiencing packet loss?
I've been getting packet loss and internet feels a bit sluggish (Images are loading slow sometimes when browsing) in the past few days.
Called 2Degrees tech support yesterday about the issue and no resolve. One issue they had was they could not refresh my session which he said was unusual, so could be and external issue?
Setup:
- My Region
- Waikato, Hamilton
- ISP:
- 2Degrees
- Fibre Provider:
- Ultra Fast Fibre
- Connection type:
- Ethernet cable
- Internet Speed:
- 950 Down 500 Up
- Device:
- PC
Troubleshooting:
- Changed:
- Ethernet Cable
- Router
- DNS (Cloudflare, Google, Automatic)
- Power Cycled:
- ONT
- Router
- PC
- PC:
- Reset Network
- Flush DNS
- Reboot
- Reinstall Games