Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Packet loss!
IBeats

26 posts

Geek


#305894 12-Jun-2023 09:52
Send private message quote this post

Hi there, 

 

Anyone else experiencing packet loss? 

 

I've been getting packet loss and internet feels a bit sluggish (Images are loading slow sometimes when browsing) in the past few days.

 

Called 2Degrees tech support yesterday about the issue and no resolve. One issue they had was they could not refresh my session which he said was unusual, so could be and external issue?

 

Setup:

 

  • My Region

  •  

    • Waikato, Hamilton
  • ISP: 

  •  

    • 2Degrees
  • Fibre Provider:

  •  

    • Ultra Fast Fibre
  • Connection type:

  •  

    • Ethernet cable
  • Internet Speed: 

  •  

    • 950 Down 500 Up
  • Device:

  •  

    • PC

Troubleshooting:

 

  • Changed:

  •  

    • Ethernet Cable
    • Router 
    • DNS (Cloudflare, Google, Automatic)
  • Power Cycled:

  •  

    • ONT
    • Router
    • PC
  • PC:

  •  

    • Reset Network 
    • Flush DNS 
    • Reboot
    • Reinstall Games

 

 

Example in Fortnite

 

 

 

https://devicetests.com/packet-loss-test

Create new topic
timmmay
19259 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3088912 12-Jun-2023 11:09
Send private message quote this post

I just ran a couple of packet loss tests (one, two) and had 0% packet loss test. 2 degrees fiber, Wellington.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75569 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3088940 12-Jun-2023 11:51
Send private message quote this post

@IBeats have your connection been moved to new infrastructure (as in have you received an email about changes)?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

IBeats

26 posts

Geek


  #3088948 12-Jun-2023 12:03
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

@IBeats have your connection been moved to new infrastructure (as in have you received an email about changes)?



Nope I didn't receive any emails about the infrastructure migration, when did they start?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75569 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3088953 12-Jun-2023 12:17
Send private message quote this post

Some time ago but static IPs are being migrated last, IIRC.

 

I am asking because some people have reported slow speeds in the last few days. 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

IBeats

26 posts

Geek


  #3088979 12-Jun-2023 13:07
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

Some time ago but static IPs are being migrated last, IIRC.


I am asking because some people have reported slow speeds in the last few days. 



Seems awfully long for a migration period(individually) since I notice the packet loss and sluggish Internet almost a week from now.

Hopefully its the case for me and not a internal issue that's gonna cause a headache.

Thank you :)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 