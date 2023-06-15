I'm thinking about switching my broadband to 2degrees.
I currently use DNS4ME. Would this work with 2degrees, or would I need to buy a static IP address to get it to work?
You would need a public IP, not CG-NAT.
Currently, 2degrees charges $10/month for a static IP (including both IPv4 and IPv6).
OK, thanks for the replies, I just need to factor the extra $10 per month into my decision!